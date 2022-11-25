Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises approximately 0.6% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mirova owned about 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,398. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

