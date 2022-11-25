Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,691,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,257,000 after purchasing an additional 395,009 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $79.51. 108,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,730,627. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

