British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Raised by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About British American Tobacco

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

