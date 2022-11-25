Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $38.00

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Adient Stock Down 0.3 %

Adient stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.

Insider Activity

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,461 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Adient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Adient in the first quarter worth $5,096,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Adient by 54,947.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Adient in the first quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Adient by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

