Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) PT at $46.64

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

