Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Target Price at $71.67

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.