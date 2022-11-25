Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $93.30

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,395,073.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $698,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at $19,395,073.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,192 shares of company stock valued at $17,955,556. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NARI stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

