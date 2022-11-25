Brokerages Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price at $74.75

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

IBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $65.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.42. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

