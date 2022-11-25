Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) PT at $84.00

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryder System Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 5.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $93.93 on Friday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

