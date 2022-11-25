Brokerages Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target at $54.22

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Syneos Health Company Profile

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $104.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.