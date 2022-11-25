Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price at $32.60

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 639,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.