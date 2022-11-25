Brokers Set Expectations for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,526,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,677 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

