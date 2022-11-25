Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 5,764 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Brooklyn FI LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 599,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. 394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

