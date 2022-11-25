BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Acquires $30,318.60 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,148,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,860,138.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BRT opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $390.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.
Several research firms have commented on BRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
