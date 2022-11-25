BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Acquires $30,318.60 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,148,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,860,138.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRT opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $390.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

