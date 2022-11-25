BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Acquires $30,318.60 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,148,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,860,138.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRT opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $390.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

