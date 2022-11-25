Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.77-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE BURL opened at $195.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.23. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

