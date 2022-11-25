Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given New €20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €18.50 ($18.88) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $9.00 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

