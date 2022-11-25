California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Up 4%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.37. Approximately 2,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 643,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 399.1% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after buying an additional 2,707,159 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 692,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 576,872 shares during the period.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

