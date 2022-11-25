Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

CANF stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.56. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 106.44% and a negative net margin of 1,405.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

