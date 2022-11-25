Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target to $14.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCTH. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems



Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

