Canada Goose Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,589 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average volume of 3,141 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 63,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,646. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Canada Goose by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 839,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,797,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

