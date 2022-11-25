Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.79

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.79 and traded as high as C$24.56. Canfor shares last traded at C$24.33, with a volume of 102,365 shares changing hands.

CFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

