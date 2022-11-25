Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie cut shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Canon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.
Canon Stock Performance
CAJ opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.40. Canon has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46.
Institutional Trading of Canon
About Canon
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
