Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie cut shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Canon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

CAJ opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.40. Canon has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon in the second quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 58.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 832.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canon in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

