Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) General Counsel Sells $11,833.84 in Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 11,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $11,833.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 307,262 shares in the company, valued at $325,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of GOEV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,059,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,299. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Canoo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOEV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

About Canoo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canoo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Stories

