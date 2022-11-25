Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) General Counsel Sells $11,833.84 in Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 11,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $11,833.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 307,262 shares in the company, valued at $325,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of GOEV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,059,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,299. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.21.
A number of research firms have commented on GOEV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
