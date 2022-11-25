Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $302,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RYF opened at $59.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

