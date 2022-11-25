Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 78.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

