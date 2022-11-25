Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

