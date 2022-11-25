Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 2,334 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $201.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.