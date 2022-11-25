Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 357 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $88,546,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.46 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.18.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

