Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,082,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,859,000 after buying an additional 1,030,873 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.