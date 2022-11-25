Capital Analysts LLC Sells 6,223 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.