Capital Management Associates NY Invests $1.01 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.40. 27,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809,284. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

