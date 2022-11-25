Capital Management Associates NY Invests $689,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 841.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

