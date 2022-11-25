Capital Management Associates NY Makes New $253,000 Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Arconic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,969,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Arconic by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 633,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 271,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director William F. Austen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

