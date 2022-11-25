Capital Management Associates NY Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Management Associates NY cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.91. The company had a trading volume of 143,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,647,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.