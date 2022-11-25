Capital Management Associates NY Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Management Associates NY cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.91. The company had a trading volume of 143,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,647,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

