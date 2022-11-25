Capital Management Associates NY Sells 1,080 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Management Associates NY decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $736.13. 3,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,933. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $939.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $632.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.