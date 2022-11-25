Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Lessened by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. FMR LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $17,197,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,851 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

