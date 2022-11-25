Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

CVNA stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. Carvana has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $296.70.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 19.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

