Casper Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $321.62 million and $7.56 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,312,768,109 coins and its circulating supply is 10,528,212,830 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,311,408,181 with 10,526,947,215 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02901215 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $7,163,322.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

