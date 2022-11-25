CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
CECO Environmental Price Performance
CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 64.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
