Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Acquired by Chescapmanager LLC

Chescapmanager LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Cedar Fair comprises about 3.3% of Chescapmanager LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chescapmanager LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Cedar Fair worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Shares of FUN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.95. 4,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,133. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

