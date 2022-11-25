CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0958 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $77.18 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,534.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010306 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040126 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00235776 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09490039 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $16,868,164.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

