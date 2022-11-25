Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.98% of Celestica worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Celestica by 2.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 260,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Celestica by 17.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Celestica by 127.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 245,506 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.