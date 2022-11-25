Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CENT opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a market outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.
