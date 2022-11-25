Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CENT opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a market outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.