Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 141,354 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $30,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

