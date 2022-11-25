Chescapmanager LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Chescapmanager LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,727 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC owned about 0.06% of Nomad Foods worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,322. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

