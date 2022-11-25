Chescapmanager LLC Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Chescapmanager LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises 2.4% of Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zendesk by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,922,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 505.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEN remained flat at $77.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,025. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

