Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 106,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.64. The firm has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.85.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

