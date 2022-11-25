Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $50.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.58.
Chewy Stock Performance
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -298.26 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $70.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
