Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHT stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

