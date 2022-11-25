Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Gap Up to $35.05

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.05, but opened at $35.95. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 244 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

