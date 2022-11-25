Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Gap Up to $35.05

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.05, but opened at $35.95. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 244 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
